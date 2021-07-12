The time was right for the Blackhawks to move on from Duncan Keith

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Parting with an icon is never easy. The Blackhawks did it Monday when they traded four-time all-star defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers.



Business decisions can be difficult to make when so many emotions are involved. Keith was everything a hockey team would want in a player. He was talented, tireless, professional and a leader, but trading Keith was the right move. The time was right for both Keith and for the Blackhawks.

Keith wanted to play closer to his son who’s in British Columbia, so why not thank him for all his years of service in Chicago by granting him that wish. Plus, the Blackhawks need to work into the action guys who are much younger than the 37-year old Keith. It’s time to face the future and to let go of the past.

Keith should receive consideration for having a statue of his likeness placed outside the United Center one day. You could argue he was as important as anyone was to the Blackhawks winning three Stanley Cups in recent years.

I can already hear the United Center crowd roar the first time Keith returns to Chicago with the Oilers. The roof will be raised.