DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Kyle Pugh isn’t the type of guy who gives up easily. Northern Illinois University’s senior linebacker is back for his seventh year with the Huskies.

That’s right, seven! That’s never been done before. Pugh’s career has been riddled by injuries which allowed him to take medical redshirts, plus he has the additional COVID-19 year that is allowed by the NCAA to all athletes.

Pugh first suited up for the Huskies in the 2016 season when he played in ten games. In 2017 he appeared in four games before rupturing a biceps, an injury that required surgery.

In 2018 he stayed healthy. He played in 13 games. He was second on the team in tackles with 106 including five tackles for loss.

In 2019 he played in two games before another injury knocked him our for the remainder of the season.

In 2020 Pugh played in five games in the short COVID-19 fall sesaon. He again tied for second on the team in tackles with 36, and he was named third team All-MAC.

In 2021 Pugh suffered an injury in the spring that forced him to miss the entire 2021 season.

Now he’s back in camp giving it his all. What kept him going through the lows? Why did he decide to give it another try with the Huskies? Watch my interview with Pugh on the media player above.