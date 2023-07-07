OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — You ask any athlete what the goal is in their sport, most would tell you it’s to win a national championship. The same goes for a group of tumblers in Oregon, they know what it takes to compete at the highest level, and they have the hardware to prove it.

It’s a small gym, with a whole lot of moves — All The Wright Moves, to be exact. These girls and this gym are fresh off a visit to the United States Tumbling and Trampoline Nationals in Springfield, Ill. The competition was held June 19-24.

“I’ve never been to nationals before, so it was kind of amazing for me,” said 8-year-old Nora Martin. She won her first national championship in trampoline.

The whole team of 14 competed throughout the week in rod floor, trampoline and double mini events.

Olivia Moser is one of the founding members of this gym, led by coach Mary Wright. She’s 15 years old and competed in all three events in Springfield.

“A bunch of us went on trampoline, we got second and third place in the nation [as a team] out of all the teams,” said Moser.

Allyson Williams is a few years younger than Moser, and also competed in all three. She took first in trampoline.

“They had these boards around the gym part and then it popped up like what I got overall, and then it showed first and I was really excited,” said Williams smiling.

These girls really had to try and make some more room on the trophy case because six individual national championship trophies found a new home.

Kylia Edmonson said it felt a little weird hearing her name and going up on that stage. She defended her title in both floor and double mini, making her a four-time national champion at the mere age of 7 years old.

“It felt good to win first place and I’m happy,” said Edmonson.

Her father Kywan has been there for all the competitions over the last two years, but there’s nothing quite like nationals.

“You know, you love to see your kid succeed of course, but when they are called a national champion, that’s something special,” said (Kywan) Edmonson.

For the four other girls, it was their first time walking across that stage with a national title to their name.

“It was really exciting because I’ve never gotten first at nationals before,” said 7-year-old Gracie Duich. She took home a national championship trophy in double mini.

A lot of the girls said that it definitely feels rewarding after putting hours in at the gym, week in and week out.

“I was just amazed, all the hard work, all through the year has paid off,” said Nora Martin.

And to think, just six short years ago, this gym didn’t exist. Fast forward to today — they still might be small, but they sure are mighty.

It’s their offseason right now, and it’s definitely a struggle to keep the girls out of the gym. Their first competition of the new season is in October.