FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was announced late Wednesday night that due to inclement weather, the Forreston Holiday Tournament will not be played on Thursday and Friday.

The consolation championship along with the semifinals, 5th place, 3rd place, and championship games will be played on Monday.

This means that some teams will drop the final game of the tournament. Below is the breakdown.

Here’s a list of the cancelled games:

Stockton vs. Winnebago (5th place)

Oregon vs. Dakota (7th place)

Forreston vs. Eastland (11th place)

Pearl City vs. Polo (13th place)

Orangeville vs. Aquin (15th place)

Games that will be played MONDAY:

Pecatonica vs. Lena-Winslow – 5:00 pm at Forreston H.S.

Byron vs. Newman Catholic – 5:00 pm at Forreston JH

River Ridge vs. Milledgeville (Consolation) – 6:30 pm at Forreston JH

Championship Game – 8:00 pm at Forreston H.S.





