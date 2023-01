ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) —The Boylan Titans hosted Belvidere North Friday night for a conference matchup.

Boylan started their comeback in the third quarter to win 63-54.

The Titans now sit at 8-2 in the conference standings tied with Auburn. Guilford leads the NIC-10 at 9-2.

For highlights and post-game reaction watch the media player above.