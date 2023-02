ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Boylan started the night Friday two games behind Guilford in the NIC-10 championship race. They hosted Freeport.

The Titans won big, lighting up the scoreboard 93-64.

Boylan is tied with East at 12-4 in the conference standings. The best they can hope for is a tie for first place.

For highlights watch the media player above.