TJ Baker repeats as Aldeen Cup champion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Sunday afternoon concluded the Aldeen Cup at the Aldeen Golf Course. After the opening round Saturday, there was a tight leaderboard between the Stateline’s top local golfers. After 36 holes, former Boylan Titan State Champion golfer TJ Baker outdueled the field on his way to defending his title as the Aldeen Cup Champ.

After an opening round 76, Baker shot 73 on Sunday for an overall score of 149, three shots ahead of the next best golfer. Due to a scorecard playoff, former Winnebago standout Marcus Smith Jr. finished in second with a score of 152. Brian Silvers has an Aldeen Cup on his resume and finished in third with a score of 152.