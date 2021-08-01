TJ Baker wins Rockford Men’s City Golf Classic by whopping margin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Sunday’s final round of the Greater Rockford Golf Classic was held at the Aldeen Golf Club. TJ Baker came in with an eight-stroke lead after Saturday’s third round and ended up winning by 11 shots when it was all said and done.

Baker has now won back-to-back local tournaments, after defending his Aldeen Cup crown a couple of weeks back. Outside of Baker, the rest of the field was relatively close.

Men’s Championship Flight

1. TJ Baker – 280

2. Matt LaMarca – 291

3. Bennett Baker – 294

4. Cody Rhymer – 296

T5. Ryan Arnold – 299

T5. Garrett Ralston – 299

T5. Owen Hultman – 299