Tom Brady officially announces his retirement

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 in Brady against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

(WTVO) — Tom Brady officially announced his retirement on Tuesday.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have acheived. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes,” he said.

Brady has mulled the decision since the Bucs lost against the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2020, after two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady signed as a free agent with the Buccaneers. In his first season, he led the Bucs to their second Super Bowl title, his seventh.

The former 199th overall draft pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady retires as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time league MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, a three-time All-Pro and a 15-time Pro Bowl selection, among other honors.

Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game. Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719).

Brady had openly spoken about potentially playing till he was 50-years-old saying that he did “not find it so difficult.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.