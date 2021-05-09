Tomkins Keeps IceHogs Close; Wild Prevail 2-0

Rockford, IL – Goaltender Matt Tomkins provided 29 key saves on Mother’s Day, but the Iowa Wild (15-12-4-0) caught breaks late in the first period and early in the second for a 2-0 victory over the Rockford IceHogs (11-16-1-0) at BMO Harris Bank Center Sunday afternoon.

After a physical affair in Des Moines on Friday, tensions carried over into the Stateline as IceHogs rookie forward D.J. Busdeker picked up his first professional fight against Iowa’s Jarrett Burton nearly three minutes into the contest. Unfortunately, the IceHogs took three additional penalties in the frame for a trio of Wild power plays and forward Matt Boldy would capitalize on the third opportunity at 18:20 for a 1-0 lead.

The Wild carried the attack into the second period, striking 42 seconds in for a 2-0 advantage. Forward Gabriel Dumont poked in a loose puck past Tomkins (L, 29 saves) after Tomkins made the initial save with his mast off a shot from Will Bitten.

Wild goaltender Hunter Jones denied the strongest push from the IceHogs in the third period, a team game-high 13 shots in the frame, and made 35 saves overall for his second shutout of the season. The Wild finished the contest 1-for-5 on the power play while the IceHogs went 0-for-3.

The Rockford IceHogs open a three-game season-ending series against the Chicago Wolves tomorrow, Monday, May 10 at 2:00 p.m. at Triphahn Community Center Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. The series wraps up with a home-and-home weekend on Friday, May 14 at 6:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Saturday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. in Hoffman Estates.