ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A big game for the Guilford Vikings ensued Saturday afternoon as they hosted the E-Rabs.

The Vikings were impressive on all fronts, winning this one easy, 47-6.

Guilford advances to 6-1 capturing their first playoff berth since 2013. East falls to 2-5.

