Tony Cassioppi makes USA World Team

LINCOLN, NE (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah graduate and current University of Iowa Wrestler Tony Cassioppi add another major championship to his resume Saturday. He won the 125KG division of the UWW U23 Nationals.

Cassioppi opened the tournament by defeating his first four opponents by a score of 45-0. That put him in a best-of-three finals against Lucas Davisson. Cassioppi won the first match, lost the second but bounced back to win the third match 13-5 to claim the championship and a spot on the USA Wrestling World Team.

He’ll compete with the World Team in Belgrade, Serbia November 1 through November 7.

Cassioppi was part of the Hawkeyes NCAA Championship team earlier this year.