TULSA, Oklahoma (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah graduate Tony Cassioppi has wrapped up his senior season with the Iowa Hawkeyes as a four-time wrestling All-American. He finished fourth Saturday at 285 pounds wrestling at the NCAA Tournament.

Cassioppi landed in the consolation round Saturday afternoon after losing Friday night in the semifinals to #1 seed Mason Parris of Michigan by a 16-1 technical fall. Saturday, Cassioppi opened with a 4-0 decision over Zach Elam of Missouri. Then he lost in the third-place match to #2 seed Wyatt Hendrickson of Air Force by a fall in 4:16.

Cassioppi finishes the season with a record of 25-5. He is the 25th four-time All-American in Iowa wrestling history. He’ll get a chance to become a five-time All-American next year. He has already told us that he intends to use an extra fifth year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19.