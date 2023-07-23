ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Gymnastics Academy of Rockford has made a name for themselves in the world of tumbling, and again they prove to be the best on the biggest stage.

The trampoline and tumbling team at GAR continue to be a threat everywhere they compete.

“It just feels so good, like all the hard work that you’ve done to feel like it’s paid off,” said Charlotte Matus who won two national championships this year.

It was no different this year for the team at the United States Tumbling and Trampoline Association (USTA) Nationals in Springfield, Illinois. The team brought home yet another trophy haul.

GAR won several first-place team awards, 10 to be exact. The biggest came as they were named the top Advanced Overall Team.

“The big, like four-foot one was advanced overall, so like all the advanced people chipped in and helped to get that one,” said advanced tumbler Olivia Slaubaugh.

Olivia was one of the advanced tumblers who helped contribute to that win. It was her first-time taking home a national championship trophy, but she wouldn’t settle for just one, she was awarded two. One for tumbling, the other in trampoline.

“I was really shocked that I got first, like I didn’t know,” said Slaubaugh.

Charlotte Matus is 10 years old and has been tumbling for three years. She’s now a four-time national champion after her most recent trip to nationals in June.

“I got two firsts, one for tumbling, one for double mini and then I got a fourth place for trampoline,” said Matus.

The awards just continue to roll in for these girls no matter which stage they take. Alivia Reedy is the youngest on the team and she now has two more first place trophies on her shelf, and she’s only six years old.

“I was happy that I got first, and second, and first because I tried my best,” said Reedy.

Those three girls are just a few of many on the team who finished off another successful season in Springfield.