ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – There are lots of summer basketball camps in the Rockford area. But only one has an NBA All-Star involved in it.

That’s the Fred VanVleet camp.

The two-day Fred VanVleet summer camp opened today at Auburn High School, his alma mater.

After a brief warmup, the kids were greeted by VanVleet. Then they had their pictures taken with the Toronto Raptors guard. What a momento that is.

Then it was time to get to work. Kids in grades kindergarten through twelve were put through a series of basketball drills by a large team of instructors. The kids we talked to said they loved it.

“Honestly the drills, the instructors,” said Noah Glassburn. “It’s just fun and meeting all these people, all these new people, it’s fun!”

Taah Liberty felt the same way.

“It’s good,” said Liberty. “It’s like basically like everything I do at basketball practice basically.”

The campers will be back again tomorrow for another day of fun.