Rockford, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–One of the most decorated amateur wrestlers in U.S. history will be appearing this week in Pecatonica.

Rulon Gardner, a 2000 Olympic gold medalist, and 2004 Olympic bronze medalist will appear at a dinner at Pecatonica High School on Friday evening November 18, and he will participate in a wrestling clinic at Pecatonica High School on Saturday, November 19.

In 2001 Gardner became the only American to ever win both a World Championship and an Olympic gold in Greco-Roman Wrestling.

His appearances in Pecatonica are hosted by the Pecatonica Sports Association as a fundraiser for the wrestling programs there.

To register for the dinner or clinic, tickets are available at this link.