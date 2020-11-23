Uncharacteristic mistakes result in Packers’ collapse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Despite the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, running back James Robinson achieved yet another historic milestone in his young NFL career. In Sunday's contest Robinson had 17 carries for 73 yards, and 2 catches for 21 yards, for a total of 94 yards from scrimmage.

As a result, Robinson pushed his total yards from scrimmage over the 1,000 yard-mark becoming just the fifth undrafted rookie player to accomplish that. Robinson joins Clark Gaines (1976), Dominic Rhodes (2001), LeGarette Blount (2010), and Phillip Lindsay (2018) as the only other undrafted rookie runners to surpass 1,000 total yards from scrimmage.