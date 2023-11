ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rock Valley College women’s basketball team is on a historic run. The Golden Eagles ran their record to 10-0 Tuesday evening by defeating Prairie State College 88-59. The 10-0 start is the best in RVC history for the women’s program.

RVC is one of the top-ranked teams in NJCAA Division II.

For highlights of this game watch the media player above.