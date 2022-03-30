CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–University of Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood is being rewarded for another strong season by his team. He has been offered a contract extension for an additional year through the 2027-28 season. He also will receive a $500,000 raise per year according to reports.

Underwood made $3.5 million last year. He now becomes the eighth highest paid college basketball coach in the nation according to USA Today.

Under Underwood the Illini have made the NCAA Tournament the last two years, although they had disappointing second-round exits. In the season just completed the Illini had a record of 23-10 and they won the Big Ten regular season championship for the first time in 17 years.

Over the past there years the Fighting Illini’s Big Ten record of 44-16 is the best in the conference.

Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman made the following statement through the University of Illinois athletics website.

“Brad Underwood has led a remarkable resurgence of our men’s basketball program. Under his strong leadership, we have won Big Ten championships, posted one of the best three-year runs in the history of Fighting Illini men’s basketball and the Big Ten Conference, and reestablished ourselves on the national stage. Our work is far from finished, and Brad and I are hungry to continue on our upward trajectory next year and in the years beyond, but the foundation has been laid for sustained success long into the future. I am grateful to Brad, Susan, and the entire Underwood family for their commitment to the University of Illinois, and I couldn’t be more excited about continuing our journey together.”



The extension still needs approval from Illinois’ Board of Trustees which will meet May 19.