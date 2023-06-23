ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — An exciting baseball game is coming to the Stateline later this summer.

The USA Baseball Women’s National Team will play a game in Rockford on August 3 as a tribute to the Peaches. The International Women’s Baseball Center is excited to host the team.

This game at Beyer Stadium is one of four exhibition games they will play before the 9th WSBC Women’s Baseball World Cup in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. The World Cup is held every two years, the USA has not won since 2006.

You can check out the stars and stripes on their way to hopefully capturing another World Cup title. The game is free and open to the public.