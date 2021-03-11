VanVleet on USA Basketball’s list of players considered for the Olympics

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was reported a month ago that Fred VanVleet would be part of a pool of players considered for the USA men’s Olympic basketball team. Thursday that became official.
USA Basketball released a list of 57 names for the pool and VanVleet is on it. Typically players would be invited by USA Basketball to a tryout camp before the Olympics. At that time 12 players would then be selected for the Olympic team. Due to COVID-19 USA Basketball will forgo the tryouts this year. Instead it will spend the rest of the NBA season evaluating the 57 players, and then it will announce the final 12. Those 12 will head to a camp in Las Vegas in early July to prepare for the Olympics.
VanVleet is averaging 20.1 points and 6.6 assists per game this season for the Toronto Raptors. He currently is sidelined following NBA health and safety protocols.