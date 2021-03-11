VanVleet on USA Basketball’s list of players considered for the Olympics

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Rockford University has one more very big game to play. This Saturday evening the Regents will play Wisconsin Lutheran in Milwaukee in the championship game of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Tournament.

The Regents have never won the NACC Championship since joining the conference in 2006. But their one-two, inside-outside punch of Kevin Diemer and Brandon Emerick has made it possible. Those to players combined for 54 points in the Regents' semifinal win against Aurora last Saturday. Deimer and Emerick have lots of help to from teammates like De'Marius Bonds, Nick Phillips, Kivontay Shaw, Micah Swanson and Vincent Eugene.

Even though the Regents are seeking school history, they're also trying to keep things 'business as usual.'

"We've worked hard all year for this, but nothing in the past is going to win this game Saturday," said head coach Jeremy Reigle. "It's about our preparation this week and going in and going focused."

"It's basically what he's said all year. Don't get too high, don't get too low. Stay mellowed out," said Emerick. "Keep doing what we've been doing all year. Getting after it in practice. Making sure everybody's pushing each other."

"We're focused and we realize the task at hand," said Diemer. "We could do something the school's never done before which is pretty awesome."

Wisconsin Lutheran (10-3, 7-3) was the regular season NACC North Division Champion. Rockford University did not play Wisconsin Lutheran during the regular season. Saturday's championship game will tip-off at 6 p.m.