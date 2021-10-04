Vederian Lowe grades out best in the nation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Vederian Lowe played a big part in the Fighting Illini’s win agianst Charlotte this past Saturday. The Rockford native and Auburn High School graduate helped running back Chase Brown rush for 257 yards by blocking for Brown.

Now Pro Football Focus has graded Lowe out at 93.7 for that his performance in that game. That’s the top grade of any offensive tackle in the country for this past weekend.

Overall this season PFF ranks Lowe 26th in the nation among offensive tackles with a 77.8 grade.

Also, Lowe made his 46th career start at Illinois in that game last Saturday. He needs two more starts to tie the school record. Lowe is a fifth-year senior. He’s been starting at tackle since early-on his freshman year.