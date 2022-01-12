Vederian Lowe puts all his focus on pursuing an NFL career

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Stateline already has Dean Lowry, James Robinson, Robert Jones and Sycamore’s Niemann brothers in the NFL. Rockford Auburn graduate Vederian Lowe is hoping to be the next one.

Lowe was huge physically and talent-wise during his high school days at Auburn. That landed him a scholarship to Illinois where he spent the past five years. Lowe set a school record there with 52 career starts at offensive tackle. Now it’s on to the next chapter of his life the NFL. He’s all-in. He has left his family temporarily. He told me in a Zoom interview that he’s in San Diego training at the Exos Training Facility a spot where many pro athletes and Olympians have trained.



“This is a great facility out here, and I feel like this training facility is going to help me maximize my potential.”



Lowe was named Big Ten Honorable Mention at tackle the last two years. At 6-6 320 pounds he has the frame to play in the NFL. His first chance to impress NFL scouts will come February 3 when he plays in the East-West Shrine Bowl College All-Star game in Las Vegas in Allegiant Stadium.



“There’s going to be a lot of talented guys there,” said Lowe. “A lot of NFL coaches, GMs, scouts, and all the eyes will be on those practices, that game. Everything you do every day will be looked at.”



The first week in March it’s on to the NFL Combine for Lowe in Indianapolis.



“That’s something I’ve been watching on TV for years, so for me to now say that I’ll be a part of it was something that I just couldn’t believe until I actually got the invite. I’m just very excited to have that opportunity.”



So what can you Lowe bring to an NFL team?



“I think I can be a valuable asset to an NFL team. I’ve very reliable. Everything you do you have to be accountable. You have to have integrity. You also have to be a very skilled ballplayer. I’m very coachable. I want to learn every second of the day. I think I have everything that I need to be a part of the NFL.”



NOTE: To view my entire interview with Lowe click on the following link:



https://www.mystateline.com/sports/local-sports/rockford-auburn-graduate-verderian-lowe-is-ready-to-take-his-shot-at-the-nfl/



