(ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO-WQRF)–It’s one of the most competitive sporting events you’ll see in Rockford. The men in the Wheelchair Rugby National Tournament don’t hold back even though they are in wheelchairs.

They were going all-out Saturday in the event in downtown Rockford at the UW-Health Sports Factory. It’s a contact sport that had wheelchairs colliding and tipping over sending the athletes to the floor.

The Tournament is organized by the Oscar Mike Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting injured veterans through adaptive sports.

The tournament runs through Sunday. The action will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday and admission is free to the public if you’d like to attend and show support for our veterans.