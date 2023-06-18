ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lutheran Crusaders had a very successful weekend at the Chicagoland Summer Showcase. They tipped off with Carterville Sunday morning in their first game of the day.

In an effort led by senior Vontez Dent, the Crusaders won 63-58.

That win moved them into the semifinals of the Small School Gold division where they beat Butler College Prep 59-47. Lutheran had a chance at the championship, but fell short of the feat against Illini Bluffs 52-42.

The Crusaders end the weekend at 4-2 with a runner-up finish in the gold division.

For highlights watch the media player above.