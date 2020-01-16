Vote for Fred VanVleet for spot in NBA All-Star game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native and NBA Champion Fred VanVleet needs community support to get a spot in the upcoming NBA All-Star game on Sunday, February 16th.

Users can vote for Fred as an Eastern Conference guard each day on the NBA website until Monday, January 20th.

VanVleet first led Rockford Auburn to a third place finish at the State Tournament in 2012. He was District 205’s all-time scoring leader and he made first team All-State.

Then at Wichita State he reached the Final Four. He was twice named the winner of the Larry Bird Award as the Missouri Valley Conference’s best player, and he was Wichita State’s All-Time leader in assists and steals.

Then it was on to the NBA where VanVleet became a finalist for the league’s Sixth Man Of The Year award in 2018. He became Rockford’s first NBA champion earlier this year with the Toronto Raptors.

