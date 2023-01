DIXON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Walt Hill Jr. returned to the lineup for Lutheran Friday night as they traveled to face a tough conference opponent in the Dixon Dukes.

It was a back-and-forth battle the whole way, but Lutheran finished on top 61-58.

Lutheran improves to 3-0 in the Big Northern, while Dixon falls to 2-2.

For highlights and post-game reaction watch the media player above.