ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lutheran boys are Big Northern champions for the fourth straight season in basketball. They have won 41 straight conference games. This year’s seniors have never lost a BNC game in four years of varsity basketball.

Overall, the Crusaders finished the regular season at 22-10, and 9-0 in conference play. They are set to host their Regional starting Wednesday.

I sat down with head coach Tom Guse this week to talk more about the success of his Crusaders so far this season. Watch the media player above to view that interview.