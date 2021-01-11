ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Auburn graduate Vederian Lowe is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA is granting to college athletes. He will return to Illinois this fall to suit up for his fifth season on the offensive line for the Fighting Illini.
Lowe discusses his decision to return to school, new coach Bret Bielema, being named HM All-Big Ten and more in my interview. To see the entire interview click on the media player.
Web Extra: Complete Interview with Vederian Lowe
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Auburn graduate Vederian Lowe is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA is granting to college athletes. He will return to Illinois this fall to suit up for his fifth season on the offensive line for the Fighting Illini.