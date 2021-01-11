Web Extra: Complete Interview with Vederian Lowe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- One of the rare upsides to COVID-19 is college athletes get an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA. Rockford native Vederian Lowe of the Fighting Illini is taking advantage of that. He'll return to Champaign for his fifth season on the offensive line.

Like most college seniors Lowe was tempted to move on from college and take a shot at the NFL. The decision weighed on his mind throughout this past season. There was also the financial aspect to consider. An NFL income would help him support his family. He has a three-year old son and another child due in May, plus he has guardianship of his younger brother.