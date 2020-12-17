Web Extra: Strate-Lutzow interview after signing with ISU

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah football player Jarrett Strate-Lutzow was one of the high school athletes in the Rockford area who signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday with colleges and universities.

Strate-Lutzow signed with Illinois State where he’ll be groomed as a tight end to make use of his 6-7 frame. Strate-Lutzow has played only one season of football at Hononegah, but his talent for catching the football and his competitive drive were obvious. Strate-Lutzow also plays basketball at Hononegah which was his first love.

His signing ceremony was part live and part virtual. Many relatives and friends from far and wide including Florida and California joined in via Zoom. A small gather of family and friends attended the ceremony in an open-air garage at his home. WTVO was there. To hear our complete interview with Strate-Lutzow click on the media player.