CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox have acquired minor-league switch-hitting catcher Edgar Quero and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López.

Quero, 20, is rated by MLB.com as the No. 2 prospect in the Angels organization and No. 65 overall in baseball. He is hitting .245/.385/.332 (62-253) with 13 doubles, three home runs, 35 RBI, 39 runs scored, 54 walks and 53 strikeouts over 69 games this season with Rocket City. Quero is slashing .311/.447/.432 (23-74) from the left side of the plate.

Quero, who turned 20 on Opening Night (April 6), entered the season as the third-youngest player in the SL, and all of his 317 plate appearances have come against older pitchers. He was selected to the 2023 All-Star Futures Game, where he was a reserve for the American League team.

Quero was named the California League Most Valuable Player and the Angels Minor League Player of the Year in 2022 after batting .312/.435/.530 (129-413) with 35 doubles, two triples, 17 homers, 75 RBI, 86 runs scored, 12 stolen bases, 73 walks and 21 hit-by-pitches over 111 games with Class A Inland Empire.

Quero originally was signed by the Angels as an international free agent on February 26, 2021.



Bush, 23, is rated by MLB.com as No. 3 prospect in the Angels system. A 6-foot-6, 240-pound native of Ogden, Utah, he is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA (17 ER/26.0 IP) and 33 strikeouts (11.4 per 9.0 IP) in six starts this season with Class AA Rocket City in the Southern League. Over his last three outings, Bush is 1-1 with a 1.84 ERA (3 ER/14.2 IP) and 17 strikeouts.

Bush has gone 8-10 with a 4.47 ERA (72 ER/145.0 IP) and 163 strikeouts (10.12 per 9.0 IP) in 34 career starts over three minor-league seasons (2021-23). He was a Futures Game selection and a MiLB.com organization All-Star in 2022 after going 7-4 with a 3.67 ERA (42 ER/103.0 IP) and 101 strikeouts over 21 starts with Rocket City. Bush ranked seventh in the Angels organization in IP last season.

Giolito, 29, is 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA (51 ER/121.0 IP), 131 strikeouts and a .232 (106-456) opponents average over 21 starts this season, his seventh with the White Sox. He recorded his 1,000th career strikeout in his last start on Sunday at Minnesota.



López, 29, has gone 2-5 with a 4.29 ERA (20 ER/42.0 IP), 52 strikeouts, four saves, 10 holds and a .213 (33-155) opponents average over 43 relief appearances in 2023, also his seventh season with the Sox.