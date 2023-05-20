CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Several of our local athletes competed in the IHSA Girls State Track and Field Championships this week in Charleston. Winnebago finished as the team champion and won the 4×800 relay for the second straight year. Rockford Christian also took first in two of the team relays in class 1A.

Team results for both 1A and 3A, and a list of individual winners are below.

1A Finals

(Team Results)

Winnebago – 50 Seneca – 48 Tuscola – 43 Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) – 39 Henry Senachwine – 36 Eureka – 32 Newark – 29 Maroa Forsyth – 26 Golconda (Pope County) – 26 Monmouth United – 24 Toulon (Stark County) – 23 Sherrard – 22 Marshall – 22 Tremont – 20 Rockford Christian – 20

(Track Event Results)

800m: 4th – Grace Erb (Winnebago) 2:18.11, 10th – Morgan Capriola (Winnebago) 2:21.86

1600m: 3rd – Kaylee Woolery (Winnebago) 5:06.77, 9th – Marissa Roggensack (Winnebago) 5:19.14

3200m: 10th – Abagail Baumann (Rockford Lutheran) 11:46.52

100m Hurdles: 5th – Campbell Schrank (Winnebago) 15.21

300m Hurdles: 4th – Campbell Schrank (Winnebago) 46.77

4×100 Relay: 1st – Rockford Christian (49.48)

4×200 Relay: 1st – Rockford Christian (1:43.85)

4×400 Relay: 6th – Winnebago (4:07.44)

4×800 Relay: 1st – Winnebago (9:22.77)

(Field Event Results)

Shot Put: 1st – Amanda Gustafson (Winnebago) 12.05m

Discus: 9th – Amanda Gustafson (Winnebago) 35.20m

Triple Jump: 4th – Adelyn Richard (Rockford Lutheran) 10.75m

For full results from the IHSA Class 1A Track & Field State Meet visit:

IHSA 1A Girls State Track & Field Championships – Results

3A Finals

(Team Results)

Huntley – 62.5 Mt. Prospect – 52 Chicago Kenwood – 45 Naperville Neuqua Valley – 42 Prairie Ridge – 42 Normal Community – 33 Evanston Twp. – 31 Chatham Glenwood – 25 Hinsdale Central – 24 Naperville Central – 21 Barrington – 19 DeKalb – 16 Arlington Heights Hersey – 16 Elmhurst York – 15.5 Carol Stream (Glenbard North) – 15

(Track Event Results)

4×100 Relay: 6th – Guilford (48.74)

(Field Event Results)

High Jump: 4th – Zariah Burnett (Guilford) 1.63m, 5th – Jordan Dimke (Hononegah) 1.63m

For full results from the IHSA Class 3A Track & Field State Meet visit:

IHSA 3A Girls State Track & Field Championships – Results

