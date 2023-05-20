CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Several of our local athletes competed in the IHSA Girls State Track and Field Championships this week in Charleston. Winnebago finished as the team champion and won the 4×800 relay for the second straight year. Rockford Christian also took first in two of the team relays in class 1A.
Team results for both 1A and 3A, and a list of individual winners are below.
1A Finals
(Team Results)
- Winnebago – 50
- Seneca – 48
- Tuscola – 43
- Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) – 39
- Henry Senachwine – 36
- Eureka – 32
- Newark – 29
- Maroa Forsyth – 26
- Golconda (Pope County) – 26
- Monmouth United – 24
- Toulon (Stark County) – 23
- Sherrard – 22
- Marshall – 22
- Tremont – 20
- Rockford Christian – 20
(Track Event Results)
800m: 4th – Grace Erb (Winnebago) 2:18.11, 10th – Morgan Capriola (Winnebago) 2:21.86
1600m: 3rd – Kaylee Woolery (Winnebago) 5:06.77, 9th – Marissa Roggensack (Winnebago) 5:19.14
3200m: 10th – Abagail Baumann (Rockford Lutheran) 11:46.52
100m Hurdles: 5th – Campbell Schrank (Winnebago) 15.21
300m Hurdles: 4th – Campbell Schrank (Winnebago) 46.77
4×100 Relay: 1st – Rockford Christian (49.48)
4×200 Relay: 1st – Rockford Christian (1:43.85)
4×400 Relay: 6th – Winnebago (4:07.44)
4×800 Relay: 1st – Winnebago (9:22.77)
(Field Event Results)
Shot Put: 1st – Amanda Gustafson (Winnebago) 12.05m
Discus: 9th – Amanda Gustafson (Winnebago) 35.20m
Triple Jump: 4th – Adelyn Richard (Rockford Lutheran) 10.75m
For full results from the IHSA Class 1A Track & Field State Meet visit:
IHSA 1A Girls State Track & Field Championships – Results
3A Finals
(Team Results)
- Huntley – 62.5
- Mt. Prospect – 52
- Chicago Kenwood – 45
- Naperville Neuqua Valley – 42
- Prairie Ridge – 42
- Normal Community – 33
- Evanston Twp. – 31
- Chatham Glenwood – 25
- Hinsdale Central – 24
- Naperville Central – 21
- Barrington – 19
- DeKalb – 16
- Arlington Heights Hersey – 16
- Elmhurst York – 15.5
- Carol Stream (Glenbard North) – 15
(Track Event Results)
4×100 Relay: 6th – Guilford (48.74)
(Field Event Results)
High Jump: 4th – Zariah Burnett (Guilford) 1.63m, 5th – Jordan Dimke (Hononegah) 1.63m
For full results from the IHSA Class 3A Track & Field State Meet visit:
IHSA 3A Girls State Track & Field Championships – Results