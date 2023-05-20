CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Several of our local athletes competed in the IHSA Girls State Track and Field Championships this week in Charleston. Winnebago finished as the team champion and won the 4×800 relay for the second straight year. Rockford Christian also took first in two of the team relays in class 1A.

Team results for both 1A and 3A, and a list of individual winners are below.

1A Finals
(Team Results)

  1. Winnebago – 50
  2. Seneca – 48
  3. Tuscola – 43
  4. Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) – 39
  5. Henry Senachwine – 36
  6. Eureka – 32
  7. Newark – 29
  8. Maroa Forsyth – 26
  9. Golconda (Pope County) – 26
  10. Monmouth United – 24
  11. Toulon (Stark County) – 23
  12. Sherrard – 22
  13. Marshall – 22
  14. Tremont – 20
  15. Rockford Christian – 20

(Track Event Results)
800m: 4th – Grace Erb (Winnebago) 2:18.11, 10th – Morgan Capriola (Winnebago) 2:21.86
1600m: 3rd – Kaylee Woolery (Winnebago) 5:06.77, 9th – Marissa Roggensack (Winnebago) 5:19.14
3200m: 10th – Abagail Baumann (Rockford Lutheran) 11:46.52
100m Hurdles: 5th – Campbell Schrank (Winnebago) 15.21
300m Hurdles: 4th – Campbell Schrank (Winnebago) 46.77
4×100 Relay: 1st – Rockford Christian (49.48)
4×200 Relay: 1st – Rockford Christian (1:43.85)
4×400 Relay: 6th – Winnebago (4:07.44)
4×800 Relay: 1st – Winnebago (9:22.77)

(Field Event Results)
Shot Put: 1st – Amanda Gustafson (Winnebago) 12.05m
Discus: 9th – Amanda Gustafson (Winnebago) 35.20m
Triple Jump: 4th – Adelyn Richard (Rockford Lutheran) 10.75m

For full results from the IHSA Class 1A Track & Field State Meet visit:
IHSA 1A Girls State Track & Field Championships – Results

3A Finals
(Team Results)

  1. Huntley – 62.5
  2. Mt. Prospect – 52
  3. Chicago Kenwood – 45
  4. Naperville Neuqua Valley – 42
  5. Prairie Ridge – 42
  6. Normal Community – 33
  7. Evanston Twp. – 31
  8. Chatham Glenwood – 25
  9. Hinsdale Central – 24
  10. Naperville Central – 21
  11. Barrington – 19
  12. DeKalb – 16
  13. Arlington Heights Hersey – 16
  14. Elmhurst York – 15.5
  15. Carol Stream (Glenbard North) – 15

(Track Event Results)
4×100 Relay: 6th – Guilford (48.74)

(Field Event Results)
High Jump: 4th – Zariah Burnett (Guilford) 1.63m, 5th – Jordan Dimke (Hononegah) 1.63m

For full results from the IHSA Class 3A Track & Field State Meet visit:
IHSA 3A Girls State Track & Field Championships – Results