OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — More of our local track and field athletes were trying to qualify for state Friday night in the 1A Sectional at Oregon High School. Winnebago was the team champion out of 15 teams, Rockford Christian finished in second.

Bago’s Supreme Muhammad dominated the sprints once again, taking the 100m and 200m runs. He also anchored two sprint relay squads to first place finishes. Senior Nathan Lyons delivered big results in both hurdle events for the Indians.

For highlights watch the media player above. Team results and a list of individual winners are below.

1A Boys Sectional (at Oregon)

(Team Results)

Winnebago – 120 Rockford Christian – 115 Byron – 85 Elgin Harvest Christian – 66 North Boone – 63 Oregon – 50 Dakota – 44 Pecatonica – 38 Hinckley Big Rock – 28 Rockford Lutheran – 27 Aurora Christian – 25 Indian Creek – 14 South Beloit – 10 Mooseheart – 9 Elgin Academy – 7

(Track Event Winners)

100m: 1st – Supreme Muhammad (Winnebago) 10.96, 2nd – Azriel Dixon (North Boone) 11.32

200m: 1st – Supreme Muhammad (Winnebago) 22.26, 2nd – Aiden Guida (Oregon) 23.28

400m: 1st – Bjorn Carlson (Rockford Christian) 51.12, 2nd – Hayden Swartz (Byron) 51.64

800m: 1st – Daniel Winkelman (Elgin Harvest Christian) 1:59.00, 2nd – Aidan Sosnowski (Rockford Christian) 1:59.30

1600m: 1st – Daniel Winkelman (Elgin Harvest Christian) 4:31.80

3200m: 1st – Weston Forward (Rockford Christian) 9:50.90

110m Hurdles: 1st – Nathan Lyons (Winnebago) 16.72, 2nd – Cameron McGonigal (Rockford Christian) 16.83

300m Hurdles: 1st – Nathan Lyons (Winnebago) 42.33, 2nd – Amro Shammakh (North Boone) 42.66

4×100 Relay: 1st – Winnebago (43.95), 2nd – North Boone (44.58)

4×200 Relay: 1st – Winnebago (1:31.36), 2nd – Dakota (1:33.42)

4×400 Relay: 1st – Rockford Christian (3:31.72), 2nd – Byron (3:33.06)

4×800 Relay: 1st – Elgin Harvest Christian (8:24.00), 2nd – Rockford Christian (8:26.89)

(Field Results)

Shot Put: 1st – Jacob Kann (Byron) 14.52m, 2nd – Camden Rosche (Rockford Christian) 13.68m

Discus: 1st – Camden Rosche (Rockford Christian) 44.30m

High Jump: 1st – Carson Buser (Byron) 1.80m

Pole Vault: 1st – Eli Dale (Rockford Christian) 3.25m, 2nd – Donovan Wollman (Rockford Christian) 3.10m

Long Jump: 1st – Max Milbrath (Pecatonica) 6.58m, 2nd – Tristen Alexander (Dakota) 6.26m, 3rd – Myles Smith (Winnebago) 6.19m

Triple Jump: 1st – Max Milbrath (Pecatonica) 13.35m, 2nd – Amro Shammakh (North Boone) 13.00m