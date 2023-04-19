WINNEBAGO, Ill. — One of the Rockford’s area’s best basketball and soccer players is moving on to the next level. Winnebago senior Jocelyn Harms has signed a letter of intent with Rock Valley College.

Rock Valley is a DII NJCAA school in Rockford, Illinois.

Harms says she has dreamed of playing in college since she was little. This is a school her mother also attended.

“My mom went there, so it was kind of was an eye opener when I was little, when she was talking about it,” said Harms. “And when Coach Kevin first came to a game, he sounded very excited to have me and he opened my eyes to what their program had.”

For more on this story watch the media player above.