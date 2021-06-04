Winnebago’s Warkentien takes the loss in his Rivets debut

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Jace Warkentien’s first starting on the mound for the Rockford Rivets didn’t go as he had hoped. The Winnebago native absorbed the loss in the Rivets 12-7 setback to the Kokomo Jackrabbits Friday evening.



Warkentien gave up eight hits and eight runs in six innings of work. He struggled with his control at times. He walked five batters, but he did strike out five batters showing his potential.



On the bright side the Rivets did continue to battle despite falling behind 11-3. They used a four-run seventh inning to make things interesting.



Dylan Robertson had three hits for the Rivets. The Rivets have lost four straight games since their season opening win. They’ll host Kokomo again Saturday evening at 6:05 p.m.



