World Champion female boxer McCaskill meets with Rockford youth boxers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford’s youth boxers got quite the thrill Wednesday afternoon when they got a visit from a world boxing champion.

Jessica McCaskill of St. Louis paid a visit to the Rockford Patriots Boxing Club. McCaskill has been the IBO female World Welterweight champion since last August when she defeated previously undefeated Cecilia Braekhus.

McCaskill has also been the WBC female Super Lightweight Champoin and the WBA Super Lightweight Champion. She has experienced a lot in her career. Boxing has opened up a lot of doors for her.

“This is everything. I feel like Boxing is my opportunity, my platform to give back to the community. That’s going to help the upbringing of the kids in the places like I grew up and so this is the most important thing using my powers for good.”