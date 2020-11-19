CHICAGO (WGN) — Wrigley Field has been designated as a National Historic Landmark, the Chicago Cubs announced Thursday.
In a tweet, the team said “Wrigley Field has been designated as a National Historic Landmark, affirming its significance to the city of Chicago, professional sports and American history and culture. A Hall of Fame recognition that will preserve the Friendly Confines for generations of fans to come.”
Cubs’ ownership applied for the federal status seven years ago, according to the Chicago Tribune.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Protesters sue Chicago Police over ‘brutal, violent’ tactics
- Illinois man, 81, uses antique walking stick to beat thieves
- Wrigley Field designated as National Historic Landmark
- Rockford man sentenced to 4 years for attempted robbery outside Kwik Mart
- Traveling for Thanksgiving? States you need a COVID test before entering
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!