Looser restrictions will lead to more opportunities for local golfers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Things will seem a lot more normal to our local golfers starting on Friday. With Illinois entering Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan there will be fewer restrictions in place.

For the first time golfers may play in foursomes instead of only in pairs. Also carts will be permitted. They will be santized after each use. Plus at the Rockford Park District courses driving rangings, practice putting greens and the Aldeen Practice Centre will open for the first time.

Clubhouses will remain closed, but pro shops will be open.

Many restrictions will remain in place. golfers must maintain social distancing. They must pick up their own ball and handle their own scorecards, and handshakes still are not permitted.

Food and beverages will be available on a ‘grab and go’ basis. Lessons for individuals and for groups of 10 or fewer will be allowed.

The Rockford Park District has announced that none of its tournaments normally schedule for the month of June will be held. Those include the junior tournaments and the Melvin Ballard Memorial Tournament.