Lowry amped up for the playoffs and the challenge of facing Russell Wilson

(WTVO/WQRF) –The Green Bay Packers and Dean Lowry now have their sights set on the Seattle Seahawks. That’s the team they’ll be up against Sunday at Lambeau Field in an NFL Divisional Playoff round.

That means Lowry and the guys up front on the Packers’ defense will have to be ready for one of the slickest offensive weapons in the NFL Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson is coming off one of the best seasons of his stellar NFL career. He’s likely to finish in the top three in the MVP voting.

Lowry shared some thoughts with reporters Monday after practice on what the Packers need to do to try to contain Wilson.

“I would say just (have) a good inside pocket push. Getting in the pass rush lanes. Making sure that he’s not escaping,” said Lowry. “He’s a very unique guy because when he scrambles he’s even more dangerous. A guy that has a lot of experience so you have to make sure that we have really good pass rush lanes, good gap integrity and just a good push in there.”

Another concern for the Packers’ defense will be running back Marshawn Lynch. He scored a touchdown in the Seahawks’ playoff win Sunday in Philadelphia. It was a five-yard run in typical, physical, beast-mode fashion.

Lowry has never played against Lynch.

No I haven’t,” said the Rockford native. “The year I got here was the year that he left to go to Oakland, so just watching him now he still has the size. He’s big. He’s more of the goal-line, short-yardage guy so we key that, but also we’ve got to make sure we hit him low because he’s a big guy.”

Lowry got some playoff experience his rookie season in 2016 when the Packers reached the NFC Championship game. He knows what the atmosphere will be like at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

“I think it’s huge to have the home game here at Lambeau. Our first home game here in about three years so the fans will be rocking. It’s going to be a 5:30 game so it’s going to be loud and dark and everything. It’s going to be a fun atmosphere! We’re fired up! Practice today was very energetic for a Monday and we’re ready to go.”

That game will officially kickoff at 5:40 p.m. Sunday. It can be seen in the Rockford area on Fox 39.