Lutheran adds new head cheerleading coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Lutheran announced they’ve hired their new Head High School Cheerleading Coach, Valerie Mallon. She brings years of experience as a head cheer coach and competition official through Illinois High School Association, alongside Wisconsin and Iowa.

“These experiences will translate well to the program here at Rockford Lutheran,” Athletic Director, Henry Robison said in a press release. “We look forward to seeing the heights to which she can take this program. We are thrilled to get going and see our team participate in the community and perform!”

While Mallon was born in Pocahontas, Arkansas, she’s more than familiar with the Stateline. She was raised on the Southeast side of Rockford and graduated from Jefferson High School.

“Cheer and dance have always been a part of my life,” Mallon explained in a press release. “From grade school to high school. I began coaching in 2000 – All-stars, middle school, high school, and collegiate level. I have been an official since 2006, with the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association. Once cheerleading became an official sport, I began officiating as an IHSA official. I have successfully choreographed many routines and have been holding cheer camps for over a decade now. I love to see young athletes achieve their goals.”