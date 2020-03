ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Here are the high school tournament basketball scores for games involving Rockford area teams for Wednesday, March 4 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.

4A Guilford RegionalRockford East 46 Rockford Auburn 30(E-Rabs will play Hononegah in Friday's championship game)

4A Huntley RegionalHuntley 65 Harlem 29(Huntley will play Jefferson Friday in the championship game)3A at SterlingRochelle 75 Sterling 59(Rochelle will play Geneseo Friday night)

3A Burlington Central RegionalWheaton St. Francis 55 Sycamore 23

2A Genoa-Kingston RegionalRockford Lutheran 79 Niles Northridge 70(Lutheran puts five in double figures led by Garrett Bertrand's 21)(Lutheran will play Timothy Christian in Friday's championship game)

1A River Ridge SectionalIndian Creek 58 Lena-Winslow 51(Indian Creek will play Dakota in the championship game Friday)