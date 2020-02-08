Rockford Lutheran knocks off Winnebago for the second time this season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Lutheran defeated Winnebago 75-66 Friday night in a Big Northern Conference showdown. It was the Crusaders’ second win over Winnebago this season. The first one January 16 (83-69) did not count in the conference standings. This one did.
Zach Derus scored 31 points in that first game for Lutheran. He poured in 27 points in this game.
Rockford Lutheran improves to 17-7, 7-0. Winnebago is now 18-6, 5-2.
