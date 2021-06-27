Lutheran loses in semifinals to highly-ranked Link Academy at Chicagoland Summer Showcase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On the final day of the Chicagoland Summer Showcase, the Rockford Lutheran Crusaders were in the top (platinum) division taking on Link Academy in the semifinals.

Link Academy is one of the top-ranked Preperatory schools in the country for basketball and has a roster filled with loads of talent.

Lutheran was very undersized, but senior Garrett Bertrand along with a few other guards kept the Crusaders hanging around knocking down a number of threes.

In the end, Lutheran hung tough but was unable to reach the championship game falling to Link 55-41.