MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- It was a rainy and sloppy day, but that didn't stop the Harlem Huskies from hosting the Hononegah Indians. Coming into this matchup, this current senior class at Harlem had never beaten the Indians on the gridiron. The closest they got was losing 33-30 in 2019.

Things weren't looking good for Harlem early on as the Indians were to first to find the end zone giving them a 10-0 lead. Harlem's next possession looked promising as senior quarterback James Cooper Jr. led them into the red zone, but Hononegah junior Dylan Sayles picked Cooper off taking it all the way back for a touchdown. That put Hononegah up 17-0.