Mackey’s 3-ball lifts Auburn over East

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Call if Javante Mackey’s one-shining-moment. He drained a three-point shot from the wing with 1.6 seconds to play Wednesday night capping an Auburn comeback and lifting the Knights to a key 60-58 win over East in an all-Rockford showdown.

East led most of the game. The E-Rabs tried to protect a five point lead late but they were unable to do it. They still led by two points when Mackey delivered. His basket put the Knights up 59-58. After a timeout East was unable to get a shot off. Instead the ball went out of bounds, and a subsequent East foul led to an Auburn free throw for the final score of 60-58.

Auburn was led by senior Haneife Johnson’s 21 points. East got 18 points from ‘Biggie’ Luster and 16 from Pashens Harris.

Auburn stays one game behind Boylan in the NIC-10 race in second place at 11-3. East drops to 8-5 in the conference and 15-11 overall.

For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Trending Stories