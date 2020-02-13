Mackey’s 3-ball lifts Auburn over East

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Call if Javante Mackey’s one-shining-moment. He drained a three-point shot from the wing with 1.6 seconds to play Wednesday night capping an Auburn comeback and lifting the Knights to a key 60-58 win over East in an all-Rockford showdown.

East led most of the game. The E-Rabs tried to protect a five point lead late but they were unable to do it. They still led by two points when Mackey delivered. His basket put the Knights up 59-58. After a timeout East was unable to get a shot off. Instead the ball went out of bounds, and a subsequent East foul led to an Auburn free throw for the final score of 60-58.



Auburn was led by senior Haneife Johnson’s 21 points. East got 18 points from ‘Biggie’ Luster and 16 from Pashens Harris.



Auburn stays one game behind Boylan in the NIC-10 race in second place at 11-3. East drops to 8-5 in the conference and 15-11 overall.

