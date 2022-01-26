Malachi Johnson’s 19 points leads Guilford past Boylan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s rare when a Guilford boys basketball team sweeps a season series from Boylan, but that’s what has happened.



Three weeks ago the Vikings defeated the Titans 58-50 at Guilford. Wednesday night the Vikings won on the Titan’s court 40-34. Malachi Johnson knocked down five three-pointers for the Vikings including two big ones in the fourth quarter. Johnson led all scorers with 19 points. In fact he was the only player for either team to crack double-digits.



Meckhi Doby scored nine points for Guilford including a reverse layin off a baseline drive to clinch the game.



Guilford improves to 10-2 in the NIC-10 and 15-9 overall with the win. Boylan is now 7-3, 14-7. For highlights click on the media player.