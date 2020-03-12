Mark Cuban plans to pay arena workers amid NBA stoppage

DALLAS, Texas – Dallas Mavericks team owner and Indiana University graduate Mark Cuban is looking at ways he can financially support team employees and arena workers after it was announced yesterday the NBA season was suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuban didn’t provide specific information about his plan, but during a press conference Wednesday evening he said he “reached out to the folks at the arena and the folks at the Mavs to find out what it would cost to financially support people who are unable to come to work.”

He then said he is in the process of developing a plan to pay the hourly workers that will lose income. He said they may ask the employees to do volunteer work in return.

“It’s stunning, but we are where we are,” Cuban said, according to ESPN. “We have to be smart in how we respond. This is people’s lives at stakes. This isn’t about basketball, this isn’t about the Mavericks. This isn’t about when do we start, do we start? Or how do we start? This is a pandemic, a global pandemic where people’s lives are at stake.”

Cuban went on to say he’s a “lot more worried” about his kids and his 82-year-old mother than he is about when the Mavs play their next game.

