Marquette stuns No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65 on buzzer beater putback

CHARLESTON, IL – The Northern Illinois University women’s basketball team made a school-record 18 three-pointers Friday afternoon to come from behind and earn an 82-72 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers in the Compass Challenge at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena.

“I liked our looks early in the game and we just were not hitting them, so we weathered the storm a little bit,” said head coach Lisa Carlsen following the Huskies’ first win of the 2020-21 season. “We were able to string some stops together and then our shooting became contagious. Once we hit a couple and settled in, we got everybody involved.”