(WTVO) — Bears Head Coach, Matt Nagy, announced his diagnosis on a Zoom call Monday morning after he was notified by head trainer, Andre Tucker.

According to Chicago Sun Times, Nagy must pass two COVID tests within 48 hours to be allowed inside Halas Hall, which is the Chicago Bears’ headquarters.

Chris Tabor, Special Teams Coordinator, will be running the team’s meetings that Nagy can’t attend virtually.

Nagy said there were no additional players added to the COVID-19 list.