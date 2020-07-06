Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play Invitational begins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The first major local golf tournament of the year got underway on Sunday – the 16-player Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play Invitational at the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club in Rockford.

There were 12 matches in all on Sunday that determined who would advance to Monday’s semifinals. In one semifinal, it’ll be Brian Silvers facing TJ Baker at 11 a.m. In the other semifinal at 11:10 a.m., it’ll be Robert Dofflemyer against Jamie Hogan.

The winners will meet in the championship match on Monday at 3:00 p.m.